by Rafael Pena ATL Strong! Invest Fest Returns To Atlanta For 4th Consecutive Year









Invest Fest, a leading financial education conference, is set to return to Atlanta in August for its fourth consecutive year, marking a significant milestone for the city’s financial landscape, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed the city’s enthusiasm for hosting the event, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy in achieving economic success. “You can’t do any of that if you’re not financially literate,” Mayor Dickens said during a press conference announcing the event’s dates.

Organized by Earn Your Leisure (EYL), a prominent financial education platform with a vast online presence, Invest Fest aims to empower attendees with essential financial knowledge and insights. Despite facing criticism from online skeptics regarding the quality of financial advice, EYL co-founder Rashad Bilal assured that the company is committed to vetting all potential speakers rigorously.

Last year’s Invest Fest drew approximately 50,000 attendees to the Georgia World Congress Center over three days. This year’s conference, scheduled for August 23-25 at the same venue, anticipates an even larger turnout. Bilal expects around 60,000 participants.

“Being around thousands of people is more productive for you on an inspirational, motivational standpoint,” Bilal remarked.

Though Bilal and two of Invest Fest’s co-founders are based in New York, they decided to hold the conference in Atlanta because of the city’s stature as a hub for Black businesses, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Past editions of Invest Fest have featured esteemed speakers such as billionaire investor Robert Smith and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. This year, the focus will shift toward providing practical insights for everyday attendees, with Bilal teasing exciting giveaways and grants for local businesses.

Tickets for the conference, priced at $250, will go on sale on March 23, offering attendees access to a wealth of financial knowledge and networking opportunities. Despite the cost, Bilal emphasized the value of the educational experience.