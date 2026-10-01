SDI Productions/Getty Images Money by Sidnee Michelle IRS Saver’s Match Will Give Eligible Workers Up To $1K For Retirement The benefit phases out as income increases.







Millions of low- and moderate-income Americans could receive up to $1,000 annually from the federal government to help build their retirement savings under a new program taking effect in 2027, CNBC reports.

The Saver’s Match will replace the existing Saver’s Credit and provide eligible workers with a federal contribution based on money they save in qualifying retirement accounts. Established under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, the program is designed to give lower-income workers a stronger incentive to save for retirement.

Eligible taxpayers can receive a match equal to 50% of the first $2,000 they contribute to a qualifying retirement account, providing a maximum federal contribution of $1,000 per person annually. Married couples filing jointly could each qualify for a match based on their individual contributions.

Income will determine how much taxpayers can receive. For 2027, single filers with modified adjusted gross income of $20,500 or less can qualify for the full 50% match. The threshold is $30,750 for heads of household and $41,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The benefit phases out as income increases. Single filers with income of $35,500 or more will not qualify, along with heads of household earning at least $53,250 and married couples filing jointly earning at least $71,000. Income thresholds will be adjusted for inflation after 2027.

The IRS has begun sending CP321J notices to taxpayers who claimed the Saver’s Credit on their 2025 tax returns or whose 2025 income placed them within the potential eligibility range for the new program. Receiving the notice does not guarantee eligibility, and taxpayers do not need to take action on it in 2026.

Workers can begin making qualifying contributions in 2027 to eligible accounts, including 401(k) savings and retirement accounts, 403(b), governmental 457(b) plans, and traditional and Roth IRAs. No minimum contribution is required to potentially qualify for a match.

Eligible taxpayers will claim the Saver’s Match by filing Form 8880-A with their 2027 federal income tax returns in 2028.

Unlike the Saver’s Credit, which generally reduces a taxpayer’s federal income tax liability, the Saver’s Match will be deposited into an eligible retirement account designated by the taxpayer. That structure allows the federal contribution to become part of the worker’s long-term retirement savings rather than providing an immediate tax break.

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