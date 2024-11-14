News by Sharelle Burt Ex-Cons For Trump Leader Criticizes Chicago Mayor On Protecting Immigrants Over ‘Struggling’ Black Communities Lots of back and forth here....







Former Chicago gangster-turned-activist and CEO of “Ex-cons for Community and Social Change,” Tyrone Muhammad, thinks Mayor Brandon Johnson is using Black people as a pawn after expressing concerns about President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plan, Fox News reported.

During a press conference on Nov. 12, Johnson alluded to Trump’s plan being geared toward more than just the Hispanic community but Black families. “His threat is not just towards new arrivals and undocumented families. His threats are also against Black families…we’re going to protect undocumented individuals,” Mayor Johnson said.

“We’re going to protect Black folks, Brown folks, Asian folks. The city of Chicago will be better, stronger, and safer despite who’s in the White House.”

Muhammad caught wind of the comments and said Johnson is “using Black people and Black families as a scapegoat or a tool for his dirty practices and immigration” and that the deportation is happening because that’s what the American people want. “The American people have spoken,” he said. “Black people have spoken, all across Chicago and all across America … and given President Donald Trump a mandate to remove illegals out of our communities because we didn’t ask for them. … Our community should be given the resources first.”

The nonprofit founder, who ran an independent Senate campaign to unseat Illinois Democratic legislator, Dick Durbin, continued to slam Johnson for allegedly providing resources to illegal immigrants and not the citizens and communities that have been “suffering for decades” in the Windy City. “If he really cared about Black families, the day the mayor thought about giving resources to non-citizens, illegals before he gave it to Black communities that have been suffering for decades, then he would be more true to his word about Black families, Muhammad said.

“That’s a scapegoat using black people and Black families as a tool for his dirty practices and immigration.”

Muhammad has been vocal about his thoughts surrounding immigration in Chicago. As the former gang member who spent 20 years behind bars, he mentioned Venezuelan criminal gangs taking over buildings as being the “last straw” for the Black community. “When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames, and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets,” he said, according to Voz.

“It’ll be blacks against migrants. It is impossible to release gang members and criminals into our country through the borders and broken walls and infiltrate them in our community that’s already impoverished and broken.”

He is in support of Trump’s recent cabinet appointee of border czar and former acting ICE director, Tom Homan. To heighten support, Muhammad says he is willing to be on the grounds with Homan to “remove these illegals and these migrants” and identify where they should go as “they have greatly diminished our way of life here in Chicago.”

Johnson, however, has announced his defiance of Trump’s plan, stating that the city will shield all immigrants from federal agents.

