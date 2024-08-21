Harlem’s New Trader Joe’s Under Fire For Controversial Graffiti Artwork 

Today reports that the new Trader Joe’s supermarket in Harlem, New York, is facing controversy after shoppers deemed the in-store graffiti unnecessary.

The colorful artwork went viral on social media, as viewers can see the graffiti posted at the store’s entrance. Opening on Jul. 25 on 125th Street in the historically Black neighborhood and in the same building rumored to be the new headquarters of the National Urban League, shoppers didn’t seem too happy about the choice of artwork. “You can open a store in Harlem, so no need to do all that,” @gnarlyheffner wrote on X.

You can open a store in Harlem but no need to do all that pic.twitter.com/RLOXedRWjY — gnarly heff (@gnarlyheffner) August 9, 2024

The store manager, Tracy-Ann Reeves, defended the graffiti, saying she wanted the inside of the store to reflect the neighborhood surrounding it. “The signs and murals in the store are something that we really do pride ourselves on, to make sure that it is connecting with the community,” Reeves said.

“We spent a lot of time in Harlem just touring, looking at pieces at parks and wherever in the neighborhood.”

Customers have come from all over to take in the colorful decor, including depictions of the iconic Apollo Theater. However, the signage over the entrance received positive and mostly negative reactions. “I think this is dope af. Kinda racist, but it’s a nice touch, lol,” @ethvnn said. One social media accused the brand of gentrifying the neighborhood while another compared the work to the controversial Paris Olympics performance by Australia’s Raygun, geared towards cultural appropriation, saying, “If that Australian breakdancing lady was a grocery store.”

According to PIX 11 News, a spokesperson for the grocery store spoke highly of the store’s opening back in July 2024. With announcing a 100% donation of its unsold products to local nonprofits and community-based organizations, the company seemed excited about the future of the NYC-based location. “We’re honored and excited to be part of this community,” a spokesperson said. “We genuinely look forward to providing our customers with the best food and beverage values and a great customer experience.”

Some fans celebrated the artwork, like @soulljahhh, who wrote, “Is it bad that I kinda like it?” Another user named @SceneByAshlix checked those who were critical of the work. “They hire local artists for each and every store to manage their artwork and store signs. So, based on this being in Harlem, I’m not surprised. My Boston one has MBTA trains on the wall,” she wrote.

“Never been in a Trader Joe’s before?”

Never been in a Trader Joe's before?



Never been in a Trader Joe's before? pic.twitter.com/GxP4tbmwlj — Sunglasses x Sneakers (@SceneByAshlix) August 9, 2024

The incident isn’t the first time Trader Joe’s has been criticized for allegedly being tone-deaf. In 2020, a petition circulated to have the company rename product lines with culturally specific labels, like Trader José’s for its Mexican Food and Trader Ming’s, geared towards Asian cuisine.