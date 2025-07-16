News by Sharelle B. McNair Listen To Congressman Hank Johnson’s Very Loud Song For Leaders To Release Epstein Files Some social media users took the video with stride and seemingly encouraged him to keep going.







As the pressure rises for Republican lawmakers to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) are coming up with creative — and cringeworthy — ways to turn up the heat.

In a viral video seen across social media platforms, Johnson decided to pick up a guitar and create a song to the tune of singer Jason Isbell’s hit single, “Dreamsicle,” and American voters are giving him both the side-eye and laughs. “I’m Congressman Hank Johnson, coming to give you some ear candy or perhaps an ear ache, but I’m going to do my best of this Jason Isbell tune ‘Dreamsicle,” he states in his introduction.

Then, Johnson begins singing, starting with the lyrics,” Epstein dies by suicide, believe that and you must be blind.”

Release the Epstein Files. pic.twitter.com/I3ERwzLsIS — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 15, 2025

Some social media users took the video in stride and seemed to encourage him to keep going. One user even prompted him to take his show on the road. “Please quit your day job and take this on the road,” one X user said. Another said the song was “kinda hard.”

Others are pointing out that the files, allegedly holding the names of high-profile dignitaries who engaged in sex trafficking and other illegal activities with the former financier, are no laughing matter.

This isn’t the first time Johnson picked up a guitar to sing about his grievances on political matters. To celebrate Black Music Month, he gave voters a taste of his rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Joe,” with an anti-President Donald Trump undertone. The Georgia lawmaker warns listeners that he is just learning how to play and asks viewers not to hold it against him.

“Hey, Trump, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?” Johnson sang.

“I’m goin’ down the street to shoot democracy. You know I wanna be a king someday.”

June is Black Music Month. This year, I decided to come back with another jam session for you all. Here is my rendition of "Hey Joe" by the Godfather of Rock, Jimi Hendrix. pic.twitter.com/idBOQRKeet — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) June 18, 2025

Viewers and Democratic critics are calling the performances “tone deaf” as Johnson and other Blue leaders are experimenting with social media as a new way to reach voters. According to Fox News, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received backlash for participating in TikTok’s “Choose Your Fighter” trend.

