News by Sharelle Burt New Data Highlight Why Companies Should Stay Remote Rather Than Return To The Office







As some companies start mandating employees to return back to the office five days a week, new data shows why flexibility may be a better option, Fast Company reported.

Top industry leaders issued concerns about why their company has pushed the back-to-office mandate. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase feels that remote workplaces have limitations on spontaneous ideas, along with making it challenging to manage a team. An Amazon executive mentioned in-person work projects more seamless learning and teaching after Amazon’s return-to-office announcement. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt went a step further to claim that remote work was the reason behind the company’s AI development.

Other companies see it differently. An internal analysis from Pinterest, a pinboard social media platform, revealed that flexibility is the name of the game. In 2023, the company’s flexible work policy resulted in a boost in productivity, garnered heightened collaborative efforts, and an overall enhancement of well-being. Their approach also attracted a new generation of a diverse talent pool. “So while some leaders insist that remote work is stifling innovation, collaboration, and productivity, hard evidence shows the opposite,” Doniel Sutton, Pinterest’s Chief People Officer, said.

A study from Stanford University found flexibility within remote work can boost productivity by 13%. The data was backed up by reports from Global Workplace Analytics, showing reports that over two-thirds of companies saw increased productivity from remote workers.

Data from Scoop also found remote work companies outperform in-office companies by an average of 16%. Leading business management consulting firm McKinsey & Company listed flexibility as one of the top three motivators behind potential employee job search.

Following the slowdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, corporations struggled to find ways to incorporate a hybrid transition, especially tech companies. Salesforce mandated employees to come back to the office at least four days a week, while other tech giants like Apple used the excuse of a beautiful empty office in Cupertino as the reason for back-to-the-office policies, according to The Verge.

It was announced in early November 2024 that the team at The Washington Post will be sentenced back to the office starting in June 2025. In a memo from chief executive William Lewis, he claims the team is “really good when we are working together in person.” As the new policy resonates the same as Amazon, as the post is owned by creator Jeff Bezos, the change was met with instant pushback.

The Washington Post Guild, an employee union, labeled the policy as “inflexible and outdated.” “Guild leadership sees this for what it is: a change that stands to further disrupt our work rather than to improve our productivity or collaboration,” the group said in a statement. The move may add to the already existing turmoil at the publication after Bezos blocked an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election cycle. The decision resulted in resignations from award-winning journalists and the termination of thousands of paid subscriptions.

