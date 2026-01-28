News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Makes His Alex Pretti Stance Clear, ‘You Can’t Walk In With Guns’ As Trump pushed for the Second Amendment - the right to bear arms - to be protected during his first term and most recent presidential campaign, Democratic leaders are pointing out the sudden switch.







After first claiming he feels bad for Alex Pretti, the latest Minnesota ICE victim, President Donald Trump has switched his tone some saying, “You can’t walk in with guns. You just can’t.”

Before leaving the White House to attend a rally in Iowa, reporters talked to Trump to get his thoughts on the tragic killing, which has caused controversial takes as a result of the victim allegedly carrying a handgun. After initially feeling bad, the president reneged on the sentiment and said Pretti should not have had a gun on him in the first place.

Trump: "With that being said, you can't have guns. You can't walk in with guns. You just can't. You can't walk in with guns. You can't do that. But it's just a very unfortunate incident." pic.twitter.com/r9PE9pPJd4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was gunned down by Border Patrol agents after he was assisting a woman who was pushed to the ground. Prior to being shot, Pretti was also shoved to the ground as video shows one agent disarming the victim of his 9 mm handgun.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara revealed that Pretti was a legal gun owner with a permit to carry, as state law allows carriers to carry during protests.

Trump pushed for the Second Amendment – the right to bear arms – to be protected as he and other MAGA followers felt gun rights were under attack. Amid the Minnesota drama, Democratic leaders are pointing out the sudden switch. “GOP president: You can’t have guns,” a Democratic National Committee account posted on X, sharing the video of the president’s comments.

The blue-aisled party is also paying close attention to the president’s stance in comparison to Kyle Rittenhouse, the then-17-year-old gun-wielding Trump supporter who took to the streets of Wisconsin in 2020 following a protest.

After shooting three people, two of which died, he was acquitted of murder charges in 2021, arguing the shooting was in self defense. Trump once defended the now former supporter, saying, “he was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like.” “I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed,” he said in 2020, according to NPR.

Former Democratic congressional candidate for Texas, Isaiah Martin, took time to remind Trump of his past stance on guns at protests. “Reminder that Kyle Rittenhouse showed up to a protest like this and Republicans called him a hero,” Martin wrote on X supported by a picture of Rittenhouse sporting a semi-automatic weapon.

Reminder that Kyle Rittenhouse showed up to a protest like this and Republicans called him a hero pic.twitter.com/pbJNzU1E2P — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) January 24, 2026

Martin’s comments come as members of the Trump Administration cabinet have continued to bash the ICU nurse for being armed as a protest. Homeland Security Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel both publicly condemned the victim with Noem saying, “I don’t know of any peaceful protester that shows up with a gun and ammunition rather than a sign.”

