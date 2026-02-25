News by Kandiss Edwards Isaac Hayes’ Estate Settles With Donald Trump Over Use Of ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ The complaint alleged the continuous use of Isaac Hayes' "Hold On, I'm Coming" in campaign appearances and videos.







The estate and family of late soul singer Isaac Hayes have reached a settlement in their long-running copyright lawsuit against Donald Trump, who used the Hayes-penned song “Hold On, I’m Coming” during his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns.

Originally filed in August 2024, the Hayes estate accused Trump and his campaign of using the 1966 hit without permission at political rallies in both the 2020 and 2024 election cycles continuously.

On Instagram, Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, said he and the family “are satisfied with the outcome.”

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter. It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works. Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected.”

In the earlier litigation, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. had granted a preliminary injunction in September 2024, which barred Trump’s campaign from further use of the song during events while the case moved forward. Lawyers for the Trump campaign told the court it had already stopped using the track.

“Hold On, I’m Coming,” co-written by Hayes and David Porter and popularized by soul duo Sam & Dave, remains a classic. The legend, who died in 2008 at age 65, was an architect of many soul and R&B classics.

Oher musicians have publicly opposed the use of their music at Trump events over the years, including Sabrina Carpenter, ABBA, and Celine Dion.

RELATED CONTENT: Donald Trump Sued By Isaac Hayes Estate For Using ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’ At Campaign Rallies