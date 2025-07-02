Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Isaac Hayes III Advises Content Creators To ‘Consider Yourself A Television Network’ Isaac Hayes III reminds content creators of their power in the digital space.







As digital stars like Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame, Druski, and Jackie Aina earn big in the streaming world, they’re being urged to brand and operate like modern-day TV networks because that’s exactly what they are, according to Isaac Hayes III.

As the founder of Fanbase, the content creator hub that helps creators monetize their creations, Hayes is offering sound advice to growing and aspiring content creators of today. With creators making millions a year in brand deals, endorsements, and viewership, long gone are the days when the youth sat in their rooms watching television for hours on end. Now, kids are catching their content online from a smartphone, video game, or computer, making them the MTVs and BETs of today.

“Consider yourself a television network, consider yourself the same way that Kai Cenat considers himself as he’s a network, but the big separator between what he does and these other legacy media platforms is he’s doing it inside a community infrastructure like Twitch,” Hayes said on the July 1 episode of the Black Tech Green Money podcast.

Through his Fanbase platform, Hayes is making content monetization more accessible to everyday users looking to speed up the process of becoming profitable creators.

“It takes the average content creator six months to earn their first dollar on other social media platforms,” Hayes explained. “We have people earning a dollar in minutes on Fanbase the day they sign up. And it’s not by even subscriptions; it’s from people actually tipping them for their content for something that you say in an audio room or a comment that you leave on a post or something that you say in a dm.”

The platform is growing fast, with Hayes revealing that Fanbase is close to reaching $13 million in its latest funding round, bringing its total equity crowdfunding to $27 million, a milestone he says marks a first for a Black tech founder.

“We’ve made history, and I want to continue to make history. I want to continue to be disruptive,” Hayes declared.

