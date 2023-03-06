Isaiah Washington Announces Early Retirement from Acting, Blames ‘Haters’ and ‘Provocateurs’

Actor Isaiah Washington announced his early retirement on Twitter, only to seemingly change his mind after seeing the response to his tweet.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum took to Twitter last Tuesday to announce his retirement from acting, thanks in part to the “haters, provocateurs, and the Useful Idiots,” who apparently have been holding him back.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” he wrote.

“Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

Washington said he based his decision to retire on the division between human beings and his desire to travel the country “before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.”

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic,” he said. “I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.”

The self-described “Frederick Douglas Conservative” ended his announcement by thanking his fans for their support over the course of his career.

“Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years,” he wrote.

Washington, who was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2007 after allegedly calling his costar T.R. Knight a homophobic slur, (via EW) also promoted what his film, Corsicana, and promised to share his retirement excursions on social media periodically.

“It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America,” he shared. “Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE! 🤙🏾”

However, on Wednesday, Washington returned to share a GoFundMe link to an independent film he’s working on, after seeing the response to his retirement announcement.

“After seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media, it became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years,” he wrote on the page.

“So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?” he continued.

“It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

So far, the film has reached over $11,000 toward its $1 million goal.