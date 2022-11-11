Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won't End Until 'Apology'

Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed.

The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.

The former Detroit Pistons player spoke with Greece’s Cosmote TV, which owns the broadcast rights for the NBA, and explained why he took issue with Jordan’s remarks.

“When I was watching ‘The Last Dance,’ I’m sitting there, and I’m watching it with my family, and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said, via EuroHoops.

“And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me, and then he calls me an a**hole.”

Thomas continued, “And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a**hole. I’m like wait a minute, time out.”

With Thomas being a Chicago native, the city Jordan won six championships for, he’s not letting up so lightly on the NBA great.

“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long, long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago,” Thomas quipped.

Thomas doubled down on his shade towards Jordan on Twitter to avoid any further confusion about his stance. “My full quote don’t shorten it or take it out context see below why!” Thomas wrote.

My full quote don't shorten it or take it out context see below why! https://t.co/2Vckw2yb3d — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 8, 2022

Thomas and Jordan’s feud dates back to the 80s and early 90s when they were both at their prime in the NBA. It was during the 1991 Eastern Conference finals when the Chicago Bulls swept the Pistons. At the end of the game, the Pistons walked off the court without congratulating Jordan and his team. In hindsight, Thomas said that is just how the game was played back then.

Once Jordan caught wind of Thomas’ response, he clapped back and most certainly added an “a**hole” in there.

“Well I know it’s all bulls***,” Jordan said in the documentary.

“Whatever he says now, you know it wasn’t his true actions then. He has time enough to think about it. Or the reaction of the public has kinda changed his perspective of it. You can show me anything you want, there’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a***hole.”

Guess some feuds never die out.