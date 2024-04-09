Isipho Capital First 100% Black-Owned Hino Dealership In South Africa

Isipho Capital founders Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda have stepped into history as the new owners of South Africa’s first 100% black-owned Hino dealership, according to Times Live. Located in Pomona, Johannesburg, this dealership is also 65% woman-owned.

The acquisition of the Hino Pomona dealership marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s automotive landscape. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a comprehensive parts and service center capable of servicing modern trucks and trailers, the dealership sets a new standard in customer service and support.

“We at Isipho Capital are truly honored and excited that we are members of the Hino family and look forward to positioning our dealership as one of the star performers in Hino South Africa’s countrywide network of 67 dealerships,” Fortunate Mdanda said.

Anton Falck, vice president of Hino SA, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of the dealership’s location in Gauteng. “Hino Pomona is an important member of our network, located in the fastest-growing logistics hub in Gauteng, along the R21, in proximity to OR Tambo International Airport, as well as being within the Ekurhuleni manufacturing hub,” Falck said.

The acquisition aligns with Isipho Capital’s broader business interests. The company’s diverse portfolio includes an 80% stake in Mr Coach, specializing in ambulances, mobile clinics, hearses, buses, and other conversions, as well as 100% ownership of Kholeka Engineering, renowned for manufacturing truck bodies, trailers, people carriers, water tankers, and more.

This deal reflects Isipho Capital’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the business landscape and underscores its strategic vision for growth and expansion across various sectors.

As Isipho Capital ventures into uncharted territory with the Hino Pomona dealership, it paves the way for future generations of Black entrepreneurs in South Africa’s automotive industry. The Mdandas are poised to make a lasting impact, setting a new standard of success in the nation’s business landscape.