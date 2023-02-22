Issa Rae Addresses Faux Show ‘Confident’ While Promoting Her ‘Rap Sh*t’ Series

Issa Rae is finally responding to the “Insecure” fans who responded to the show’s end by making up a new spin-off series called “Confident.”

The actress and producer had remained mum about all the talk surrounding a faux series fans made up after her hit HBO series “Insecure” ended in 2021.

On Monday, Issa took to her Instagram Story to post a clip of “Rap Sh*t” star Kamillion partying with a drink in her hand.

“A scene from that ‘Confident’ series y’all keep posting…” she wrote over the video clip.

The Shade Room reposted the clip along with a photo of the promo flyer for the faux series “Confident” that Headgraphix created in January 2021.

“#IssaRae is tied of ya’ll, so she shared a scene from “Confident,”” TSR captioned the post. “If you recall, in January 2021 a flyer started making its rounds that Issa didn’t make, and apparently, it’s resurfaced.”

Fans filled the comments section with requests and demands for Issa to make the faux show a reality.

“Issa go ahead and do the lords work & make this a real series 😭,” one fan wrote.

“Ok Issa girl take the hint 😭,” added someone else.

Another fan asked the “Little” star to “please be obedient and do the lord’s work.”

Issa’s “Insecure” ran for five seasons on HBO before coming to a close in 2021. The Hoorae founder followed up with “Rap Sh*t” which premiered on HBO in 2022.

It stars KaMillion and Aida Osman as an upcoming rap group based out of Miami. Loosely based on the success story of the City Girls, Issa received the rap duo’s blessing ahead of filming.

“I came up with the show while we were doing season five [of Insecure], and it’s always been gestating in my mind,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022.

“I always wanted to do a show in the music world so I was like, ‘What’s a show that I want to watch right now that feels fun, of the moment, and that’s a reflection of the culture right now?’”

While the “February 30th” premiere date for “Confident” will never come, season two of “Rap Sh*t” was greenlit last September and will likely make a return over the summer, Variety reports.