Issa Rae Receives the Key to the City of Inglewood Becoming 1st Person to Do So

Sometimes art imitates life, but with this moment, life imitates art!

In a fantasy scene in the final season of her hit HBO series, Insecure, Issa Rae’s character, Issa Dee, receives the key to the city of Inglewood. She accepts this prestigious honor from Mayor Tyra Banks in the fantasy sequence.

Over the weekend, according to People, that part of the scene wasn’t fantasy as Rae was presented the key to Inglewood, California.

The honor presented to the 37-year-old Emmy Award nominee was the first time anyone in the city’s 114 years of existence received that recognition. This past Saturday, the tribute took place at the city’s Taste of Inglewood festival.