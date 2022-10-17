Issa Rae Calls Out Warner Bros. for ‘Protecting’ Actor Ezra Miller Who Reportedly Groomed Minors

Things in Hollywood are supposed to be changing for women in the industry, but some celebrities feel progress is heading backwards.

Actor, Issa Rae, is not compromising when it comes to Warner Bros. and their decision to continue protecting actor, Ezra Miller, who she referred to as a “repeat offender” in her interview with Elle. In the interview, the Insecure actor shared her thoughts on some of the changes she’d like to see in Hollywood.

“I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” Issa Rae said.

“There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them,” she added, referencing Warner Bros.’ upcoming iteration of The Flash starring Miller.

According to Huffpost, Miller has reportedly been accused of multiple charges, including grooming minors, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, and felony burglary. In addition to the accusations, Miller has allegedly also taken part in several controversies involving “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling” behavior toward a teenager and a video where he appeared to be involved in choking a woman.

“That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders,” Issa Rae said.

“So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

In the actress’ thoughts towards what has changed for women in Hollywood since the #MeToo movement, she believes things are regressing as a result of the industry not holding people accountable for their misdeeds and actions, “because money will always reign supreme.”

“It starts with a backbone.”

“While I don’t support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it’s entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women,'” she said.

Sources report that shooting for Miller’s scenes in The Flash continues, with a reported release date in June 2023.