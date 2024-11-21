Women by Stacy Jackson British Fashion Council To Honor Issa Rae With 2024 Pandora Leader Of Change Award On Dec. 2, Issa Rae will be awarded before the London fashion community as the 2024 Pandora Leader of Change.







As the global fashion community convenes in London for The Fashion Awards 2024, actress and producer Issa Rae will be honored by the British Fashion Council with the Pandora Leader of Change Award.

The Pandora Leader of Change Award is a recognition designated to an innovator whose work has inspired positive global change and contributed to the progress and empowerment of others through forward-thinking initiatives. “Issa Rae’s commitment to authentic representation and her transformative use of storytelling have profoundly shifted perceptions, setting a powerful example for the next generation,” the British Fashion Council stated on Instagram in a Nov. 19 announcement.

The “Insecure” creator will be presented with the award by her close friend and series co-star, Yvonne Orji, who commented on Instagram that she’s “looking forward to it!”

“We are thrilled to honor Issa Rae with the Pandora Leader of Change Award at The Fashion Awards 2024. Rae’s work has inspired and resonated with people all over the globe. She is a fierce advocate for civil and women’s rights movements, always championing equality and social justice in her acting and writing,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, in a statement, according to Hot97.

Rae is an actress, writer, director, producer, and businesswoman who first received attention for her award-winning web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” The former BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit speaker shared her journey of turning the awkward Black girl storyline into a comedy gold mine, which steered the creation of her hit HBO show “Insecure.” The Hoorae Media founder previously told BE that her approach to her career is about being comfortable in her own skin and having integrity and transparency.

The distinction from the British Fashion Council speaks to Rae’s dedication to using her platform to “spotlight the lack of diversity in Hollywood and call for more representation in the industry.” Pandora Chief Marketing Officer Berta de Pablos-Barbier stated that the “Rap Sh!t” producer “truly embodies the spirit of the Pandora Leader of Change Award” as she challenges norms, uplifts her community, and champions inclusivity.

The Fashion Awards 2024, presented by Pandora, is a fundraiser event that celebrates cultural fashion leaders and supports the growth of the British fashion industry. The event will return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2.

