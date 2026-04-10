Issa Rae, TikTok Partner on New Micro-Series Strategy With ‘Screen Time’

Issa Rae is returning to her digital roots, this time with the backing of one of the world’s most powerful distribution platforms.

TikTok has partnered with Rae’s media company HOORAE to roll out a new slate of original micro-series, doubling down on short-form, creator-led storytelling. The first project out the gate is Screen Time, a scripted series produced by HOORAE Digital launching later this month.

The partnership signals a bigger play for TikTok. The platform isn’t just where content goes viral anymore; it’s positioning itself as a place where premium content actually lives and grows, especially through its PineDrama vertical.

For Rae, the move feels full circle.

Speaking at TheWrap’s Creator x Hollywood Summit, Issa Rae described the partnership as a return to the kind of storytelling that first put her on the map, just updated for how people actually watch now.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to tell stories in a way that feels premium and elevated, but is concise and available to audiences directly,” Rae said. “TikTok has become a leader in discovery and supporting creator-led content, so partnering with them gives us the platform to ensure our stories are seen and shared across the globe.”

At the center of the rollout is Screen Time, a micro-series that leans into suspense and relationship drama. What starts as a double-date movie night quickly spirals when a mysterious figure hijacks the television, forcing the couples to reveal their secrets or risk public exposure.

The series stars Brittney Jefferson, Eric C. Lynch, Jasmine Luv, Xavier Avila, and Jenna Nolen, bringing together a mix of rising talent that fits right in with HOORAE’s culture-forward storytelling approach.

Beyond the plot, the real story is the format.

TikTok is betting big on micro-series as the next wave of entertainment, where short-form can still deliver high quality. These shows are built to feel cinematic, but designed to live inside the scroll, where discovery, conversation, and community all happen at once.

“TikTok is building a new model for micro-series, pairing creator-led storytelling with scaled distribution to reach audiences faster than ever,” said Dawn Yang, global head of Entertainment Partnerships at TikTok.

That model leans into what the platform already does best. Content doesn’t just reach viewers, it gets shared, remixed, and talked about in real time.

For HOORAE, the partnership is another step in expanding its footprint across film, TV, music, and digital, and in continuing to build a pipeline of stories that feel both culturally specific and widely accessible.

The companies say additional micro-series are already in development, spanning comedy, thrillers, action, and fantasy.

As audiences keep shifting toward shorter, more immersive viewing, partnerships like this are starting to answer a bigger question: what does “premium” look like in the age of the feed?

With this deal, Rae is making it clear she intends to be part of that answer.