Issa Rae Toasts To 'Blackness' With Her Viarae Prosecco At Inglewood's Black-Owned Wine Bar









Issa Rae has teamed up with Inglewood’s premier Black-owned wine bar 1010 Wine and Events for an intimate soiree promoting her Viarae Prosecco.

The Insecure creator officially debuted her vintage sparkling wine as part of 1010 Wine’s “Meet The Winemaker” series, Vibe reports. The intimate wine-tasting event included light bites of salmon, oysters, wings, and sliders paired with chilled glasses of Viarae Prosecco and a specially crafted cocktail mixed with peach puree and aromatic mint.

“Cheers to prosperity, health, and Blackness,” Rae told the attendees, who clinked their flutes in support.

The tasting comes on the heels of Rae launching her Viarae brand in January in partnership with E. & J. Gallo. Retailing at $19 for a 750-ml. bottle, the Prosecco is crafted exclusively from Glera grapes cultivated in Treviso, Italy, a hillside country along the Piave River with a moderate climate and well-drained soils that produce the perfect flavorful grapes. The new sparking wine features notes of rich floral and fresh fruit with every sip.

“Perfect for those candid, unfiltered moments with friends, toasting to the level ups, or…just because. It’s an any-occasion kind of vibe,” the company website states.

The celebrated actress and producer was likely intentional when choosing to host her first tasting at the first and only Black-owned wine bar in the Inglewood community of Los Angeles. As an LA native and proud supporter of “Everybody Black,” Rae showed excitement when posing for photos alongside 1010 Wine and Events co-founder and co-owner Leslie Jones.

The event highlights a new era in the wine and spirits space that aims to amplify more diverse brands and owners.

“Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive,” Beth Orozco, vice president of marketing for E. & J. Gallo Winery, said. “Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

