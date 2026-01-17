News by Kandiss Edwards Paramount Scores First Look Deal With Issa Rae’s Hoorae Film & Television The agreement formalizes an ongoing relationship between Rae's Hoorae and Paramount.







Issa Rae has signed a three-year first-look film and television production deal with Paramount.

Under the agreement, Rae will develop film and television projects through her production company, Hoorae Film & Television. The David Ellison-run Paramount will receive the first opportunity to consider the projects before bidding. The deal covers both theatrical films and television programming. The move positions Rae as a producing partner across multiple divisions within the studio, Deadline reported.

Rae will work with Paramount Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, as well as Don Granger, president of the Motion Picture Group, and Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios. The agreement formalizes an ongoing relationship between Rae and the studio. In a statement, Goldberg and Greenstein commented on working with Rae and exploring her upcoming projects.

“Issa is a true creative force whose work consistently feels fresh, funny, and deeply human. She epitomizes the kind of exceptional artist we’re proud to partner with across film and TV to break new ground in elevated storytelling.”

Rae said she was looking ahead to the partnership.

“I’m excited to begin this next chapter with the team at Paramount and to continue telling stories that reflect the communities and voices that have supported my work,” Rae said.

Rae is best known as the creator and star of HBO’s Insecure and has expanded her work in recent years as a producer on multiple television projects. Through Hoorae, Rae has produced series including Rap Sh!t and Sweet Life: Los Angeles. Rae has also appeared in several feature films during her career, including The Photograph, The Lovebirds, and Barbie. The Paramount agreement marks a continuation of Rae’s shift toward studio-backed producing roles in both film and television.

While Paramount has dibs on Rae’s future projects, she’s still a free agent as an actress. Her first-look deal does not restrict Rae from acting in projects outside Paramount.

RELATED CONTENT: Issa Rae Sees Her ‘Impulsivity’ As ‘A Gift And A Curse’; After Almost Losing It All