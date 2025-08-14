Women by Kandiss Edwards Issa Rae Is Going On Tour To Discuss New Book, ‘I Should Be Smarter Now’ Issa Rae will tour major cities, giving fans an opportunity to dive into the details of her new book "I Should Be Smarter Now."







Multihyphenate Hollywood star Issa Rae is going on tour to promote her new book, I Should Be Smarter Now.

Hoorae Media released details of the upcoming tour dates on its Instagram page. The Rap Sh*t creator has listed tour dates in Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Atlanta.

I Should Be Smarter Now is described as a collection of essays that give life lessons from the Insecure actress’s career and personal journey.

In an exclusive interview with People, Rae spoke about her second authorial effort. She says the book is a reflective piece about the insight she’s gained and wishes she’d known sooner.

I Should Be Smarter Now is “part confession, part reflection and part ‘here’s what I wish I’d known,’” she said. “Mostly it’s just me being honest about the weird, wonderful journey from having big dreams to making them a reality.”

The book releases Aug. 26 and is published through Amazon Original Stories. I Should Be Smarter Now follows up on her 2015 bestseller, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

Six personal essays explore a wide range of topics. These include “The Business of Being Me” to “The Art of Strategic Procrastination.” Rae guides readers through her creative evolution. She offers candid insight on ambition, collaboration, and staying true to one’s vision in Hollywood’s competitive landscape.

Furthermore, Rae continues to expand her reach beyond the screen. The actress spearheads Hoorae, which houses Hoorae Media, Raedio music label, and the creative agency ColorCreative. Also, her creative footprint extends into community investing. Rae helped establish her company’s South L.A. headquarters and supports local businesses, such as Hilltop Café + Kitchen and the Destination Crenshaw nonprofit.

Her tour promises more than just intimate readings. The gathering promises conversations that connect, challenge, and inspire. Her depth of knowledge in business and creative endeavors will give attendees multiple avenues to explore in conversation with the star.

