Issa Rae’s Raedio Signs Multi-project Development Deal With Audible

Issa Rae hasn’t stopped working with the recent ending of her popular and successful show, Insecure, and is building on her business collaborations.

Audible announced a worldwide, exclusive multi-project development deal with Rae’s music company, Raedio. The company is an audio everywhere company founded by the award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author. The partnership between the two companies entails Audible Original podcasts from a combination of content comprised of scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content, and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.

Raedio disclosed the collaborative effort on its Facebook page:

“Excited to partner with @audible to continue to develop and produce audio content across genres including scripted comedy and nonfiction, as well as audio adaptations of existing shows and IP!”

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” said Benoni Tagoe, president of Raedio, in a written statement. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.”

Audible has been striking deals with many Black creators as of late. Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, and The SpringHill Co., founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, have all recently signed production and development deals.

This news comes after another deal Raedio revealed shortly before this Audible connection.

“Excited to partner with our friends at @google for the launch of our new Creators Program to help emerging female artists and composers. Now is your chance to work with the Raedio squad on both the label and music supervision side! #HeyGoogle “Submissions will open in early February so stay tuned for more info. #RaedioCreatorsProgram “Text “Creator” to 310.356.9895 to stay in the loop!”

In October 2019, Billboard reported that the busy actress had launched a new music label in partnership with Atlantic Records.