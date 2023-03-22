‘It Takes Courage’: Jackèe Harry Speaks On The Shame And Guilt Of Leaving Abusive Relationships

Jackèe Harry has been bringing us joy since her days on 227. From her larger-than-life personality to her perfect comedic timing, our beloved sitcom it-girl has always been a reflection of ourselves.

So, it comes as no surprise that she is using her most recent role as a platform to share her own life lessons. In the new Lifetime movie, Every Breath She Takes” Harry stars alongside Tamala Jones and Brian White and deals with the harrowing experience of abusive relationships. In an exclusive trailer released on Shadow and Act, the film’s plot was revealed: “Jules Baker (Jones) thinks her problems are over when her abusive husband Billy (White) dies after a struggle and fire that destroys their house….As Jules begins to rebuild her life, dark rumors haunt her when she hears whispers around town that she is “the one that killed her husband.” Things take a turn for the worse, and police begin to question her relentlessly. Detective Walker (Tisha Campbell) insinuates that all signs say Jules was behind the fire. Is her past coming back to burn her?”

For the movie’s press run, the Sister, Sister actress spoke candidly about her own experience in an abusive situation in hopes of addressing the “shame and guilt” that comes with them. On Twitter, she shared a clip from an interview where she said, “It takes courage to admit that you have been abused,” adding that the treatment of victims who decide to stay with their abusers usually keeps them from speaking out. “I’m a very strong woman. Even if you look at me like you’re gon’ to hit me, it’s over. You know, I walk out the door,” Harry said. She hopes to influence others, especially those dearest to her, to do the same.

“I wanna raise my, you know, kids and grandkids to have that strength,” she said. Amen to that!