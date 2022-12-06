Gladys Knight Gets Her Flowers and Rainbow Ribbon at Kennedy Center Honors

The Empress of Soul deserves her flowers.

On Sunday, seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight was honored at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., along with a list of other notable honorees who were recognized for their contributions to American culture.

“Look at all these people in here, and we’re all here for the same reason. To lift things up, to [try] to have some joy and all of that, and that’s what it’s all about,” Knight said, according to Fox News.

“This is amazing. This is about the world. This is not just about me or some other person that has feelings about making things better, but the fact that they even allow themselves to do something like that is amazing,” she added, excited to see everyone celebrating positivity.

It was Gladys’ night but the icon outlined the love she holds for her “sister” Patti LaBelle, who paid tribute to her during the ceremony.

According to the outlet, the two Hollywood icons, who have shared the stage together multiple times, have a friendship that spans over six decades.

“That’s my little sister. We have been together since we were like this,” 78-year-old Knight told Fox News Digital. “Every now and then, things get a little rough. We got kids, we both had children the same time.”

LaBelle, who is also 78 years old, described Knight as her “everything” as she took the stage and reflected on their decades-long friendship of tears and laughter.

“We do everything together,” LaBelle said.

LaBelle shared the memorable moments before she gave a performance of “That’s What Friends Are For.”