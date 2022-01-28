It’s A Family Affair! Marsai Martin And Her Dad Launch New Dad Jeans Campaign With Hollister

Actress Marsai Martin and her father, Joshua Martin, have teamed up with Hollister for a new dad jeans campaign.

The new denim campaign is dubbed “Respect The Jeans” and celebrates the trendy wide-fit jeans and the variety of ways they can be styled. As part of the campaign, Marsai and her dad will use the hashtag #HollisterTok to share all the dad jean wisdom with styling your Hollister looks.

“I’m super excited just to be working with Hollister. When it comes to jeans, I want to make sure I’m wearing something comfortable, something with this good quality, versatile-type jeans and Hollister is literally top tier when it comes to that,” Marsai told Girls United.

When it comes to styling your dad jeans. Marsai offered some of her own personal tips, including going retro.

“Embrace the throwback styles your Dad used to rock,” Marsai said. “Pair your favorite Hollister Dad jeans with an oversized polo or button-down (or do what I do and borrow it from Dad’s closet!”

In a true nod to ’90s fashion, Marsai also suggests balancing your dad jean look and pairing the baggy jeans with a crop top. She also encourages wearers to dress it up.

Marsai has been active since wrapping the final season of Black-ish. She recently released her interior design show Remix My Space, announced her nail line, Mari By Marsai, and is now working alongside her father in a denim campaign.

“I get to do it with my dad, which is even better because we never really worked together as talent together. It’s always been behind the scenes or as producers,” Marsai said.

Working with her dad on a project was something the producer said was “surprisingly” fun.

“We’re both Leos and that’s just really how we are, but it was lots of fun. We got to use different props around the house and use our creative minds in another way,” she shared.