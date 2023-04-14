It’s A Girl? Rihanna Seemingly Teases The Gender Of Baby No. 2 During Shopping Trip

Rihanna might’ve just teased what she’s having during a recent shopping trip. But her fans are convinced the billionaire is just tricking the public as she did during her first pregnancy. Daily Mail reports that the pregnant “Diamonds” singer and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were spotted shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She sent fans into a frenzy after she picked up a pastel pink baby romper.

But fans recall early last year when the Fenty Beauty mogul played mind games with the paparazzi by shopping for girl’s clothing for her then-unborn baby.

When she gave birth in May, fans were surprised to learn she and Rocky, real name Rakim Meyers, welcomed a boy. The celebrity couple has kept their baby boy’s name under wraps as they await the arrival of their second child together. Her loyal fans think since Rihanna did such a good job at hiding the sex of her first child, why wouldn’t she do it the second time around? “She did the same thing last time and it was a boy lol,” the fan tweeted.

“We are not falling for this again,” one fan joked. This will be baby number two for Rihanna, who announced the pregnancy during her headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The Grammy Award-winning singer stepped out in an all-red number that fully displayed her baby bump. When she, Rocky, and their son covered British Vogue a few days later, she admitted she had no idea she was pregnant with her second child during the photo shoot.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc (I don’t care)!” she wrote on social media. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue (love heart emojis)… thank you so much (editor) @edward_enninful and (photographers) @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”