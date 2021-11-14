It’s Going Down: Icons Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills To Go Head-To-Head In Upcoming ‘Verzuz’

On November 18, the battle of the vocal divas is going down on Verzuz with legendary singers– Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills.

Versus’s official Twitter account dropped the exciting news on Saturday night. The upcoming showdown is touted as a “holiday special for the queens.”

“A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan vs. Stephanie Mills LIVE from LA! 11/18 5 PM PT.”

In June, Mills appeared on The Breakfast Club and spoke about a potential Verzuz against Khan but claimed she was shut down by the competition’s organizers.

“We tried. George [Fuller]—who’s Chaka’s manager—and my manager [Amp Harris] reached out to them, but they weren’t interested,” she said. “Chaka was interested. We were willing to do it. The Verzuz people weren’t interested. Yeah, they weren’t interested.”

“But I wouldn’t do it now anyway,” she expressed to Charlamagne tha God.

Unbeknownst to the “Comfort of a Man” singer, conversations about the battle were brewing in the background. Mills’ manager approached the legendary vocalist and revealed that he and the Verzuz team arranged the shown down between her and the “I Feel For You” singer.

“Oh, now they wanna do it?” she said. “I don’t wanna do it.”

Luckily, she had a change of heart.

Although some folks called out their respective faves, reactions on social media to the upcoming battle were of excitement and respect.

Both singers are icons in their own right. Mills’ career spans five decades, and Khan’s spans almost 50 years. Khan has been nominated for 22 Grammys and has won ten. Mills has won one and been nominated three times.

We’ll definitely be tuning in to this one.