It’s Her Anniversary: Mariah Carey Celebrates 54th Birthday By Jumping Off A Yacht

It’s our favorite elusive chanteuses’ birthday, and she’s celebrating it in luxury…of course!

It’s hard to think of a time when music didn’t have Mariah Carey’s voice firmly cemented as one of the best because the 5-time Grammy Award winner has been hard at work since the tender age of 18. Decades later, she still shows us how to live life to the fullest and be glamorous.

The “Butterfly” singer took flight over the weekend when she jumped off the side of a yacht into crystal blue waters to celebrate her 54th birthday. Donning a pink and black wetsuit, the mother of two posted her “anniversary” dip to Instagram at 3:27 p.m. to commemorate her date of birth.

Her beloved fans—who she lovingly refers to as the “lambly”—flooded her post with comments and well wishes while her longtime partner, Bryan Tanaka, posted his own tribute to the “We Belong Together” singer. “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen” wrote the choreographer alongside a photo of the pair.

Her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, with whom she shares twins Monroe and Morocco (11), recently spoke highly of his experience in their eight-year marriage. “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and [she] becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met”, he reflected, “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was—that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her.”

Mariah has gracefully moved into OG status in the music industry, collaborating with the next generation of performers like singer Ariana Grande and rapper Latto with whom she performed “Big Energy” —a track that samples Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy—at the 2022 BET Awards. She seems poised to continue sharing the spotlight with the girls of now as she announced that she’ll co-headline this year’s Pride Weekend in Los Angeles alongside Megan Thee Stallion on June 10.

In the meantime, Mariah’s hit “It’s A Wrap” continues to dominate TikTok videos and IG reels, with over 3 million videos utilizing the sound since its debut in late January.