‘It’s Just A Theory’: Shaquille O’Neal Raises Doubts, Continues to Push Flat Earth Theory

Shaquille O’Neal’s flat Earth theories of 2017 have recently re-emerged, and he’s standing by them. During a flight to Australia, the Laker legend was certain that he “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down,” which he claims solidifies his belief that the Earth is perhaps not round.

According to People, O’Neal explained his reasoning behind the “conspiracy theory” during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“It’s just a theory; they teach us a lot of things,” O’Neal told co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson. The former NBA star raised his flying experience from the US to Australia as an example to prove his point.

“I flew 20 hours today; not once did I go this way,” he said while illustrating a diagonal line with his arms. “I flew straight.”

When asked how someone could travel to the other side of the world in different directions, O’Neal replied: “It’s still a straight line; you don’t go under.”

“It’s just a theory,” he repeated. “It’s a conspiracy theory.”

Additionally, O’Neil shared his doubts as it relates to the Earth rotating.

“You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right,” he revealed to the hosts.

The Big Man hasn’t changed his stance since 2017. Independent reported that the ex-Miami player introduced his beliefs with his co-host John Kincade on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“It’s true. The Earth is flat,” he said.

He continued: “I drive from coast to coast, and this s**t is flat to me. I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings?

“You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”