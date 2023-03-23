It’s Nostalgic: Netflix’s ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always’ Trailer Gives Us The Feels

Remakes and re-imaginings of our favorite shows and movies have been all the rage lately and, well, for a long time. Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is the latest to get us fired up.

Reprising his role as the aptly named Black Ranger, Walter Emanuel Jones takes center stage in the newly released trailer for the project, which is slated to hit the streaming giant on April 19.

The film will also feature original cast members Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, and David Yost. Joining the cast will be Charlie Kersh who will portray Minh, the daughter of the Yellow Ranger, played by Thuy Trang, who died in 2001.

According to Netflix’s description of the film, we will catch up with our favorite crime fighters “in the midst of a global crisis” as “they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs…Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise, ‘Once a Ranger, always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, who are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

The last time the Rangers were united was in late 2022 when the actors mourned the death of Jason David Frank, widely known for his portrayal of Tommy Oliver aka The Green Ranger. Jones, who had gone viral on Twitter over the years due to his youthful appearance many decades after the show’s premiere, paid tribute to his fallen costar via Instagram by posting a photo of the original Rangers with the caption, “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

There is no word for now on how or even if the film plans to honor Frank; however, it is has been reported that there will be homage to Trang.