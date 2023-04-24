Florida Man Shoots At Black Delivery Man Who Went To Wrong Address

Two Black Instacart delivery drivers are lucky to be alive after driving to the wrong residence.

NPR reports Antonio Caccavale of Southwest Ranches, Florida, allegedly shot at the car with Waldes Thomas Jr., 19, and Diamond Harley D’arville, 18, inside after they had trouble finding the person’s address who placed the order. They mistakenly drove on the property of Caccavale and his 12-year-old son approached the car. While trying to reverse, the pair told investigators the assailant became aggressive when he approached the Honda Civic.

“He’s like, ‘Who are you?’ and we’re saying we’re with Instacart,” D’arville told WFLA. The couple said Caccavale grabbed at the driver’s side window. “I had seen him pull out a gun and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go. I was scared; I’m not going to lie.”

The resident claims he heard his son calling for help and ran to his aid and said the vehicle was driving “erratically,” hitting items on the property like boulders and fence posts. While the couple tried to leave the property, they sideswiped Caccavale, running over his right foot and causing him to draw his Smith & Wesson Shield handgun. Police said they saw two bullet holes in the car’s rear bumper, and the rear passenger tire was flat. Thomas feels he went things all wrong.

“We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying ‘I have trespassers on my lawn,’ he decided to shoot,” Thomas said. When asked if they wanted to press charges, the couple said a detective told them that since the resident didn’t break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn’t do anything because we were on their property. However, they still want him held accountable.

“It’s just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you’re trying to protect your family, but you don’t come outside shooting,” D’arville said. “We’re telling you what we’re here, we’re trying to leave and you’re blocking us in, it could’ve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was.”

RELATED CONTENT: Timeline Of Events: Ralph Yarl Shooting From Incident To Arrest