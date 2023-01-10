It's Official! Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson, 'Selling Tampa' Star Get Engaged in Miami

These two lovebirds have made things official.

Retired NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson got down on one knee over the weekend to officially propose to longtime girlfriend, Selling Tampa star, Sharelle Rosado.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharelle Rosado (@sharellerosado_)

According to People, Rosado and Johnson have been referring to each other as “fiancé” for a while, and the NFL alum finally presented his girlfriend with a ring on Saturday evening in front of loved ones, in Miami. Twenty guests witnessed the moment where Rosado said yes to the athlete.

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words.” Rosado said, recalling the beautiful moment she shared with her family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharelle Rosado (@sharellerosado_)

“Chad must have kept this completely a secret because I had no idea,” she said!

“He is definitely not a planner, so for him to pull this off for me is so amazing,” Rosado added. “Just the thought he put into this and having our family and friends here to witness says a lot.”

The Allure Realty CEO believes the engagement is the next step in her journey with Johnson, which she described as “beautiful.”

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,'” Rosado said.

“Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed,” she added.

Rosado shared that the two are already discussing their destination wedding plans in the Bahamas, with the Valley Boys Junkanoo to close out.

“It’s a special spot for us, we celebrated our daughter’s first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays,” Rosado said.

Johnson presented Rosado with an oval cut, 7 1/2 carat engagement ring during the surprise proposal.

The couple shares daughter Serenity together, whom they welcomed in January 2022.