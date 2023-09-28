Dear NY Jets: J. Cole Posts Letter Colin Kaepernick Sent To New York Jets’ GM About Joining Practice Squad

It seems Colin Kaepernick is still trying to make his way into the NFL.

Rapper J. Cole recently released a letter that Kaepernick sent to New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas offering his quarterback services to the team’s practice squad.

The Jets have been struggling since Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury four plays into his first game on September 11, forcing an overwhelmed Zach Wilson into the starting position.

“I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me,” wrote J. Cole.

Although Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since he played for the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 1, 2017, it’s obvious from this letter he still feels he’d be a good addition to any team.

“I’ve heard that the backup spot is likely to be filled by a veteran quarterback,” Kaepernick wrote. “As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that spot, I’m writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad. I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

The New York Post reported that the Jets ended up signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad on Sept. 25. In his abbreviated NFL career, Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and was a dual threat with his arm and his legs.

