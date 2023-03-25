J. Cole Pulled Up To The Projects To Listen To An Aspiring Rapper’s Music

J. Cole has been in his own lane for some time now. Continuing to prove that he understands the importance of connecting with people, the Dreamvile head honcho found himself inside a New York City housing project, listening to an aspiring rapper’s music.

“Cole pulled up on me To hear my new sh*t, No Meetings in the city straight Raw block sh*t,” aspiring rapper Trilly wrote on Instagram next to a video of Cole listening to his music in the packed-out lobby of his apartment building. “Appreciate You @realcoleworld , It’s up From Here !!”

In the clip making rounds on the ‘Net, Cole nods to Ty Trilly’s verse before Cole offers advice and encouragement.

“I ain’t even put a second verse on it yet,” Trilly says at one point, to which Cole replies: “You don’t even need it, n-gga. Shoot the shit, put that b*tch out next! ’Cause they gon’ feel it. And they gon’ feel the next one, I swear to God.

“I know what you mean like, ‘Man, I probably need a second verse.’ No, n-gga. Just that! Shoot the video, put that b-tch out, it’s gon’ land on the people it’s supposed to land on.”

On the side of Cole’s music, the North Carolina native recently released “On the Street (with J. Cole).” Also, Dreamville took on executive producer duties for the soundtrack to Creed III. You know the ‘Net streets are talking. And the word in the street is that Cole is working on his upcoming project. He began 2023 by removing all of his pictures from Instagram, which fans believe is a sign of new music on the way. Also, if you remember, in 2019, Cole revealed the plans for an album run: The Off-Season, It’s A Boy, and The Fall Off.