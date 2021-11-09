J.P. Morgan Hosts First Virtual Investing Forum For Black, Latina Women

“Building a New Legacy: A Summit for Black and Latina Women” will provide the backdrop for diverse women and allies to exchange real experiences, help learn step-by-step how to define achievable goals, and grow more confident about their ability to rewrite their financial future.

The virtual summit will take place on November 9, and will feature live discussion panels, celebrity keynotes and on-demand workshops. Keynote topics include:

Building the Financial Sisterhood with Soledad O’Brien , CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions and host of “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien”

, CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions and host of “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” Good with Money: Rebounding after Financial Loss with Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche , award-winning teacher of financial education and Yanely “MissBeHelpful” Espinal , director of Educational Outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance

, award-winning teacher of financial education and , director of Educational Outreach at Next Gen Personal Finance Bossing up: Raising a Business by Raising your Voice with Beatrice Dixon, founder of The Honey Pot Company

“The last year and a half has been defined by many challenges that have disproportionally impacted Black, Hispanic and Latina people and particularly, women,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan U.S. Wealth Management. “The road to equality starts with greater financial equality. We’re are excited to bring together these exceptional women to have raw conversations about finances and investing and how to build a legacy.”

“Women already face financial gaps in equal pay and household income, and these are more pronounced for Black and Latina women. Investing, participating in the economy, and having skills to maximize our financial potential are all ways to build wealth and pass it on to others,” said Alice Rodriguez, one of the firm’s top Latina leaders and 25-year banking industry expert. Rodriguez has focused her career on driving financial health and leads the firm’s work on delivering on a $30 billion commitment to closing the wealth gap for the Black and Latino communities.

Attendees will hear inspiring stories about personal wealth journeys, and will have access to on-demand resources and specialists from J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. Breakout sessions will cover investing for beginners, multigenerational wealth, using investment goals to support communities, and financial wellness for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Registration is open now at https://events.bizzabo.com/362758