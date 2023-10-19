Ja Morant Responds To Coach Prime’s Inspirational Message Amid Suspension

Memphis Grizzlies suspended, embattled player Ja Morant responded to a recent social media message that Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders sent out recently.

As Sanders typically does, whether at a press conference, in the locker room, or on social media, he always offers words of encouragement to anyone who views his posts. On Oct. 18, the NFL Hall of Famer inspired a response from Morant after sending this message on the social media platform X.

How do u see yourself? You’ve got to start seeing u the way God sees u. You are Fearfully & Wonderfully made. You are more than a Conqueror. You are created to have Dominion & u are Blessed! Please understand all the positivity going on in your life & stop allowing the negativity… — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 18, 2023

Morant, who the NBA suspended for being on social media holding a gun, seemed to feel like the message pertained to him when he took to the platform to reply to Sanders’ post.

right on time prime 🙏🏾🤝🏾🙌🏾💙 much needed ☮️🧘🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/yPgTnZfKQS — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 18, 2023

Although the NBA player is not allowed to play for the first 25 games in the upcoming season, the league has agreed to allow the Grizzlies guard to practice and travel with his team while he serves out his punishment. He was spotted participating with the team at the Grizzlies’ home stadium, the FedExForum, on Oct. 3.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins revealed that Morant would be working with the bench players while in training camp to allow the Grizzlies to prepare to play without him through his suspension.

The NBA suspended the Grizzlies’ All-Star guard in June following an incident where Morant was seen on Instagram Live flashing a gun. It was the second time he had been seen on social media with a gun in his hand. The 23-year-old was originally suspended for eight games in March 2023 following another incident where he was shown with a gun on an Instagram Live video at a Denver nightclub.

