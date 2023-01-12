NBA Player Helps 11-Year Old Fan Bounce Back After Thieves Steal Autographed Basketball

An NBA player took the time to reward a young basketball fan who, while waiting to get an autograph from him, had her basketball stolen from her by two people who were also at the arena.

According to NBA.com, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant reached out to a young basketball fan to give her some gifts after two thieves took a basketball she possessed that contained the autographs of several professional basketball players. The fan, Ellie Hughes, had been collecting signatures for the past six years.

Hughes is an 11-year-old Memphis Grizzlies fan who attended a game against the San Antonio Spurs. The girl was waiting for her turn to speak to Morant when the thieves stole the basketball.

After learning about the incident through social media, Morant asked followers on his Twitter page if anyone knew who the young girl’s family was.

do anybody know the family info? https://t.co/mS4JCNKaZf — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 11, 2023

The point guard got in touch with Hughes’ family and invited her and her relatives to Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs. He gave the girl his game-worn jersey and an unreleased pair of Ja 1 Nike shoes.

Ja Morant gifted 11-year old Ellie Hughes a pair of his Ja 1 sneakers and an autographed jersey after his 38-point game. Morant told her that she’s one of just a few people in the world who have the shoe.

Hughes reportedly had her basketball stolen at the Grizz game on Monday. pic.twitter.com/8p2QKAO8uJ — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 12, 2023

“It’s something I pretty much love to do,” Morant said. “You touch somebody’s heart like that. A big fan of the Grizzlies for years. It’s moments like that that mean the most to them. Something they will never forget.”

Morant scored 38 points as the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 135-129 for their eighth straight win.