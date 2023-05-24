Ja Morant Sparks Welfare Check After Posting Cryptic Messages

Amid Ja Morant’s troubles in recent months, he made news once again when he posted several “cryptic” messages on his social media account that worried fans and sports watchers.
According to The New York Post, the Memphis Grizzles basketball player posted messages to each of his immediate family members but then deleted the posts. They were posted on Morant’s Instagram account, which has more than 9.6 million followers. He sent a congratulatory post to his sister, Niya, for accepting a basketball scholarship to Mississippi Valley State University, an HBCU.
“Congrats babygirl live yours”
He also sent messages to both his mother (“love ya ma ”) and his father (“Love ya pops ”) as well as his daughter (“you da greatest babygirl love ya”) before posting a final post where he wrote “Bye” on the photo.
A Twitter user captured the post and reposted the messages.
Ja Morant deleted IG stories🤯
pic.twitter.com/Rqn2ZotoXC
— BronTrain🚂🟣🟡 (@Witness_LBJ) May 24, 2023
TMZ Sports reported that police officers were dispatched to check on Morant.
The media outlet was informed the officers performed a welfare check on Ja Morant after he posted the now-deleted social media messages and said he was not in danger.