Ja Morant Sparks Welfare Check After Posting Cryptic Messages

Amid Ja Morant’s troubles in recent months, he made news once again when he posted several “cryptic” messages on his social media account that worried fans and sports watchers.

According to The New York Post, the Memphis Grizzles basketball player posted messages to each of his immediate family members but then deleted the posts. They were posted on Morant’s Instagram account, which has more than 9.6 million followers. He sent a congratulatory post to his sister, Niya, for accepting a basketball scholarship to Mississippi Valley State University, an HBCU.

“Congrats babygirl live yours”

He also sent messages to both his mother (“love ya ma ”) and his father (“Love ya pops ”) as well as his daughter (“you da greatest babygirl love ya”) before posting a final post where he wrote “Bye” on the photo.

A Twitter user captured the post and reposted the messages.

TMZ Sports reported that police officers were dispatched to check on Morant.

The media outlet was informed the officers performed a welfare check on Ja Morant after he posted the now-deleted social media messages and said he was not in danger.

The verification came from a spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. They said the officers went to the NBA star’s home in Tennessee, and he told them “that he is taking a break from social media.” “He is fine,” the spokesperson added. Barely two months after being suspended by the NBA for eight games for flashing a gun while at a strip club in Denver on his Instagram Live, Morant was suspended from team activities. This time, he was seen brandishing a gun while in the passenger seat of his friend’s vehicle. We’re glad the welfare check on Ja Morant confirmed he is doing OK.