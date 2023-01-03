Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Sued for Allegedly Punching Teenager During Pickup Game

Memphis Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is facing a lawsuit after allegedly attacking a teenager during a pickup game in Tennessee.

Reports just surfaced into the lawsuit that was filed by a 17-year-old in September over an alleged incident that took place at Morant’s home in Eads, Tennessee, on July 26, 2022, TMZ reported. The teen claims they were playing a pickup game with Morant, 23 when the two got into a verbal disagreement.

The teen says things got heated and he threw a basketball at Morant that “accidentally” hit the NBA player in the face. That’s when Morant supposedly stopped and asked a bystander, “Should I do it to him?”

Morant, according to the teen, approached “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.” The teen claims Morant “continued sticking him while on the ground” and another jumped in and started hitting him as well.

According to the police report, officers did notice a “large knot” on the teen’s head. Cops also say Morant admitted to striking the teen, but only in self-defense.

The Grizzlies guard claims the teen hit him with the basketball “intentionally” during the argument, and then “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.” Morant also noted his brother was involved in the incident, but he didn’t give his name.

Spectators had to break up the fight. According to Morant, the teen “made verbal threats stating he’d ‘light his house up'” as he was being escorted off the property. Morant says “he and his family were put in fear by the statement.”

Police investigated the altercation before submitting it to the district attorney on October 4. However, the DA declined to prosecute Morant.

The teen had already filed the lawsuit the month before. Morant and his childhood friend Davonte Pack are listed as defendants.

Morant is one of the most talked-about players in the NBA who was a preseason pick to win the league’s most valuable player award.