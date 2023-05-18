 Ja Morant's Signature Shoe Removed From Nike Website

Ja Morant’s Signature Shoe Removed From Nike Website After Latest Gun Incident

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 11: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies signs the sneakers he wore during the game to give a fan on January 11, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ja Morant is facing the consequences of his actions. Nike has removed the athlete’s signature shoe after he was seen brandishing a gun for the second time.

After waving a gun on Instagram Live, the 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended for eight games this past season. The punishment cost him about $669,000 in salary, according to Fortune. Words of support followed the initial incident, with NBA veterans like Jalen Rose and Shaquille O’Neal urging the young leader to take account of his inner circle and make changes.

However, their words seem to have fallen on deaf ears as Morant repeated the action in a video last week.

And it looks like his sponsors may be starting to rethink their connection to him. According to TMZ, as of this morning, Nike has removed Morant’s shoes from its website and SNKRS app, even though a new colorway is slated to be released next week. The decision comes after harsh criticism from popular sports pundits, including Mike Wilbon, who said he wouldn’t allow his children to wear the Ja 1s.

Morant was also the topic of conversation during this week’s episode of Inside The NBA, which aired alongside the Western Conference Finals. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley expressed his deep disappointment in the NBA All-Star and took aim at those who may feel he’s being unfairly judged.

“You’re not a thug. You’re not a criminal. You’re not a crook,” Barkley said. “You’re a guy making 200 million to dribble a stupid basketball… You got to look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what, maybe I’m the problem.'” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has not decided what Morant’s punishment will be this time, but some speculate that the athlete could stand to miss half of the 2023–2024 season.

