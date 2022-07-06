Ja Rule Announces Portion Of Proceeds From NFT Sales Will Be Given To Several HBCUs

Ja Rule announced a portion of proceeds for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that will be available next week and is slated to go to several HBCUs.
Jeffrey Atkins went to his Instagram account over the weekend to make it known that part of future sales of some NFTs will go toward Hampton University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Jackson State University.
“Be a part of something Beautiful… July 14th get on the Blacklist NOW… 1000 1 of 1s part of the proceeds going to SUPPORT HBCUs Hampton, Morgan, Spelman, Morehouse and Jackson St. Thanks for all the love on this AMAZING project!!! ❤️ #blackisbeautiful 🎥: @shiralazar“
Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, thanked Ja Rule from his Instagram account after reposting the rapper’s announcement.
“I wanna thank my brother @jarule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs… My brother I’ve always admired and applauded u from a far but this is a TRUE blessing for our TEAM. [Repost from @jarule. All his proceeds allocated to us will go directly to the Jackson State FOOTBALL PROGRAM because we certainly have needs. God bless u my brother!!! #CoachPrime“
The company holding the sale of the NFTs, House of First, listed the date the product will drop as well.
Dropping July 14th. 1000 unique 1/1 #NFTs by @ndartlife 🙏🎉✊🏽#BlackisBeautiful 🔥 Supporting #HBCUs #HBCU @DeionSanders @JacksonStateU
Apply for a spot on the #Blacklist: https://t.co/dPRWCducVM pic.twitter.com/w1TJUBoQUA
— House of First | Black is Beautiful – Mint July 14 (@HouseofFirst) July 5, 2022
According to the company’s website, “Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. This collection of 1,000 unique, one-of-one NFTs is more than just collectible art — each NFT tells its own story. The images are playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, and inspiring.”
“Collectors will benefit from one-of-a-kind art, community, education, access, events, and special experiences. With a mission of expanding representation, the collection will also be partnering with select HBCUs to further help communities of color with access, education, and insights to empower the next generation of creators and collectors.”