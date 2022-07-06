Ja Rule Announces Portion Of Proceeds From NFT Sales Will Be Given To Several HBCUs

Ja Rule announced a portion of proceeds for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that will be available next week and is slated to go to several HBCUs.

Jeffrey Atkins went to his Instagram account over the weekend to make it known that part of future sales of some NFTs will go toward Hampton University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Jackson State University.



“Be a part of something Beautiful… July 14th get on the Blacklist NOW… 1000 1 of 1s part of the proceeds going to SUPPORT HBCUs Hampton, Morgan, Spelman, Morehouse and Jackson St. Thanks for all the love on this AMAZING project!!! ❤️ #blackisbeautiful 🎥: @shiralazar“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JaRule (@jarule)

Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, thanked Ja Rule from his Instagram account after reposting the rapper’s announcement.