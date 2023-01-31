Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Nephew, To Star as ‘Michael’ In Upcoming Biopic

Looks like Michael Jackson fans are finally getting a proper biopic.

CNN reports that Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will star as the legendary pop star in the upcoming movie, Michael.

Jackson, whose father is Jermaine Jackson, announced the exciting news via Twitter.

“To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” the “honored and humbled” 26-year-old tweeted with a picture of what looks like him rehearsing.

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.



Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9Mkakup — Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) January 30, 2023

The Jackson estate and family made the announcement of the upcoming movie on Instagram, claiming fans will get an “in-depth portrayal of the man and our brother who became the King of Pop…It will bring to life Michael’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into his artistic process and personal life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jacksons (@thejacksons)

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), is backed by Lionsgate. The production has some other Hollywood heavy hitters behind it. As reported by CNN, the family announced the screenplay will be written by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan and produced by Graham King, producer of the Oscar winning biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Jaafar’s cousin and Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, took to Instagram to congratulate his cousin on being cast. “Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see,” Jackson wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

According to Vibe, Fuqua, who started his career directing music videos, released a statement on helming the new biopic.

“For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson,” Fuqua wrote. “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”