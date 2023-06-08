Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Jack In The Box For New ‘Munchie Meal’

Snoop Dogg has partnered with fast food restaurant Jack in the Box after the eatery placed a poll on Twitter asking fans if they should grant him the opportunity to promote a late-night menu. After a resounding 92% of users voted overwhelmingly in favor of doing so, it looks like Snoop is in charge of the menu!

Should I put @SnoopDogg in charge to promote the New Late Night Menu? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Jack in the Box (@JackBox) June 5, 2023

After the poll, Snoop posted a video clip of himself and “Jack” walking and holding briefcases as Snoop’s song “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” blares in the background.

According to QSR, the two parties are collaborating to bring Snoop’s Munchie Meal to the masses. Jack in the Box will offer late-night meals at a price point of $14.

The offerings are:

Spicy Sauced and Loaded Chicken Sandwich: Two 100% all-white meat spicy chicken strips, bacon crumbles, french fries, white cheese sauce, Good Good sauce, and ranch on a brioche bun

Classic Taco: Crunchy taco with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce, and Jack in the Box’s signature taco sauce

Medium Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned crispy curly fries

Baked Brownie: Delicious classic dark chocolate brownie with semisweet chocolate chips

Sprite (or your chosen soda)

Snoop’s Munchie Meal will be available to consumers from June 12 until August 6. It can be purchased at Jack in the Box locations nationwide, at Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app.

Aside from this latest partnership, Snoop is keeping himself busy as he and Dr. Dre put the finishing touches on their next album. According to Billboard, the duo has postponed their Doggystyle anniversary concerts, scheduled for June 27 and 28, due to the current writers’ strike.