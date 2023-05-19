Snoop Dogg and Gracie's Corner Partner to Create Children's Anthem

Snoop Dogg is extending his reach further into the world of animation.

According to Variety, Snoop recently collaborated with the creators of the animated series Gracie’s Corner to release several children’s videos to help empower the next generation. Through song, rap, and dance, the series, led by Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth and the Bow Wizzle character, voiced by the “What’s My Name” rapper, are educational videos that teach children. The collaboration features the character Snoop, popularized in his animated series on YouTube, Doggyland.

“I’m excited to partner with the amazing Graceyn, who has paved the way in fun and educational programming,” Snoop Dogg said in a written statement. “There was a natural synergy with Doggyland and Gracie’s Corner because we both want the world to learn in a new, fresh way, and ultimately our programming aims to empower future generations. We can’t wait for the world to check this special collab out. This is just the beginning… shine bright young stars.”

Gracie’s Corner was created by Hollingsworth and her father, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth, in 2021. In the short existence of the series, it has already won two coveted Webby Awards for “The Phonics Song,” and it has been nominated for an Outstanding Animated Series at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards and Favorite Female Creator at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Gracie’s Corner and Doggyland joining forces for an inspiring content and empowering anthem, ‘Girl Power,’ is a dream come true,” Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth said. “When we formed Gracie’s Corner three years ago, we wanted to reimagine children’s programming to be reflective of the conversations we have in our home about daily rituals, education, and values.”

The new collaboration is co-executive produced by Doggyland’s Claude Brooks and Snoop Dogg, along with Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth for Gracie’s Corner.

