Master P and Snoop Dogg to Launch 'Snoop Cereal' in Major Retail Stores

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Master P revealed that the cereal brand he partnered with Snoop Dogg would be in retail stores like Walmart, Targe, and online retailer Amazon beginning this summer.

In 2023, Snoop Dogg, with the help of his one-time label mate, Percy Miller, who goes by the moniker, Master P, introduced the “best tasting cereal in the game” Snoop Loopz on his Instagram account. At the time, the cereal’s name was blocked by another cereal company, so the pair had to rename the cereal, and the title became “Snoop Cereal.”

In a recent Instagram post, Snoop announced that “Snoop Cereal” will be available in Walmart stores beginning in July.

Master P told the media outlet that adding diversity into grocery stores is one of the reasons he and the Doggfather partnered to debut the Black-owned cereal brand.

“When you talk about Snoop Cereal, this is bigger than just cereal. I know a lot of people may ask. They want to talk about the ingredients and how it started. Me and Snoop believed in putting out brands that could feed our culture and feed our people. I grew up eating cereal. I grew up on WIC. We are able to sell at WIC now, and it’s all about adding diversity into the grocery stores,” the New Orleans mogul said.

Earlier this year, Snoop and Master P signed a national distribution deal with Post Consumer Brands. The deal includes their breakfast food products Snoop Cereal and Broadus Foods.

“Me and Snoop are the kings of breakfast food because we are fighting for our culture and our people to put brands in the stores. So now we’ll be in Walmart on July 15. We’ll be in Target, Albertson’s, Kroger’s, Ralph’s, and Safeway, all the major stores in June; June 24th we’ll be on Amazon. So this is a blessing. We’ve come a long way from hip-hop.”

The empire of both legendary rappers continues to expand, especially with Snoop recently announcing his partnership with businessman Neko Sparks to buy the Ottawa Senators, an NHL team, to become the first Black owners.