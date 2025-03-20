Sports by Kandiss Edwards Jackie Robinson’s Profile On Federal Website Removed, Then Restored As Government’s Attack On DEI Content Continues The anti-DEI crusade in Washington claimed Jackie Robinson—temporarily.







Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, had his veteran profile removed from the Department of Defense website. The profile, part of the “Sports Heroes Who Served” series, detailed the iconic American’s military service.

Robinson entered the U.S. Army in 1942 and was assigned to the 761st Tank Battalion, famously known as the “Black Panthers.” While stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1944, Robinson faced a court martial after refusing to move to the back of a segregated bus. He was ultimately acquitted, but the incident underscored his lifelong resistance to racial injustice, even before his trailblazing baseball career.

Users encountered an error message instead of a standard profile. Embedded within the message was a URL labeled “DEISports.”

A page dedicated to Jackie Robinson's military career has been removed from the Department of Defense website.



The dead URL now says 'DEI.'

On Jan. 19, the Pentagon confirmed to ESPN that removing Robinson’s profile was part of a broader “content refresh.” Officials said the decision aimed to comply with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Ullyot referenced Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement, declaring that “DEI is dead at the Defense Department.”

DOD Backlash And Content Restoration

Following public backlash, the Defense Department restored Robinson’s profile. In a revised statement, Ullyot acknowledged the error but downplayed the racial dynamics that shaped Robinson’s military experience. Ullyot also confirmed that other profiles featuring Black Americans and people of color were removed during the update.

“Everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Marines at Iwo Jima and so many others,” the updated statement read. “We salute them for their strong and, in many cases, heroic service to our country, full stop. We do not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity or sex. We recognize their patriotism and dedication to the warfighting mission, like every other American who has worn the uniform.” DEI – Discriminatory Equity Ideology does the opposite. It Divides the force, Erodes unit cohesion and Interferes with the services’ core warfighting mission.”

The @DeptofDefense sent ESPN an updated statement from Pentagon press secretary John Ullyot on the removal of the story on its website about Jackie Robinson's military service.



(The story remains deleted.)

Black American Contribution

It is unclear how acknowledging the breaking of racial barriers will divide, erode or interfere with the operation of the military. The removal of the content appears to have no bearing on operations. Critics argue the removals signal the Trump administration’s attempt to minimize the historical contributions of Black Americans in both the military and the nation’s broader struggle against segregation and discrimination.

Robinson faced systemic racism long before and after his military service. With the Dodgers, he endured death threats, racial slurs and physical assaults from opposing players and fans alike. Despite this, Robinson pressed forward, understanding that his courage on and off the field paved the way for generations of Black athletes.

