Production On Documentary About Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Underway

Michael Jackson fans might want to prepare for this.

An official documentary surrounding Michael Jackson’s best-selling album, Thriller, is in the works as The Michael Jackson Estate and Sony Music Entertainment partner on the untitled, nonfiction film focusing on the famous album. The film is being directed by music historian and journalist Nelson George.

The film “takes fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short films that redefined the music video format and captivated audiences globally,” a release stated about the documentary, according to Deadline. “’ Billie Jean’ remains the most streamed Michael Jackson song, and ‘Thriller’ is the only music video that has been inducted onto the elite National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.”

The documentary will reportedly feature never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing the singer’s journey to mega-stardom.