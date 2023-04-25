Katherine Jackson Set To Testify In Court Versus Michael Jackson's Estate

There has been an ongoing battle over Michael Jackson’s estate; his mother is ready to take it to court.

RadarOnline reports Katherine Jackson, 92, is scheduled to testify in court in her battle against her late son’s estate. John Branca and John McClain, executors of Jackson’s estate, allegedly asked the court to sign off on a deal they secured, claiming they “have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”

The details of this opportunity weren’t announced. However, it is believed to be related to a reported $800 million sale of half of Jackson’s music catalog. Three months later, the Jackson matriarch objected to the deal. Her motion and argument for opposition were sealed, but court documents show Michael’s siblings, brother Randy and sister Rebbie, viewed confidential documents related to the deal.

According to Vibe, the estate noted that Jackson also opposed the release of the 2009 documentary, This Is It. The film went on to become the highest-grossing concert documentary in history.

McClain and Branca have run the iconic star’s estate since he died in 2009, saying they turned his finances around since Jackson was reportedly heavily in debt. “The Estate was teetering on the verge of collapse, with more than $400 million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or no liquidity or means to service that debt,” the estate said, according to court documents.

“Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy—and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy—the Executors transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise.”

The Thriller singer’s estate beneficiaries are his three children—Prince, Paris, and Blanket—with his will also stating to provide for Katherine for the rest of her life.