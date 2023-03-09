Jackson Mahomes, Brother of NFL Star Quarterback, Accused of Assaulting Kansas Restaurant Owner, Waiter

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been accused of assault by a waiter and the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, KS.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, is currently under police investigation for allegations involving him in two incidents last weekend. On Feb. 25, after shoving a waiter multiple times, Mahomes was caught on surveillance footage “forcibly” kissing owner, Aspen Vaughn in her office, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to Vaughn, Mahomes appeared to be intoxicated when he was shown grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m. She claimed to the news outlet that, “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere.”

“And I’m telling him, pushing him off, saying ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times,” Vaughn recalled. “Where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Mahomes, who is reportedly 6-foot-6, left a faint bruise on Vaughn’s neck.

“I was in shock,” she continued. “It’s disgusting,” she said she told Mahomes. “Like you’re a child and he was trying to say ‘We should be a power couple,’ and I’m like ‘Clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’”

The alleged assault occurred before Mahomes arrived at the restaurant with five friends, with whom he made his way to the basement office. The 19-year-old waiter, who wished to remain anonymous, said he attempted to retrieve his water bottle from the office, but Mahomes did not allow him to enter, “pushing” him out.

“And he’s like, ‘No, get out, get out,’” recalled the waiter, who did not show indications of filing charges.

After making his way to the VIP room, Vaughn said she wanted to speak to Mahomes regarding the incident with her waiter. The details leading up to Vaughn’s alleged assault prompted the police to pursue her alleged sexual assault, regardless.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies told The Star.

In a statement to People magazine, Davies said “We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson.”

He added, “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”