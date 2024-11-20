Jackson State, Alabama State Face Penalties, Fines After Championship Brawl

Last Saturday’s contest to decide the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) Football East Division was marred by a post-game fight between Jackson State University and Alabama State University, which resulted in fines and suspensions for both teams.

The fight broke out after Jackson State beat Alabama State, 16-10.

The SWAC has taken action against both schools and players who engaged in the brawl.

The penalties include $25,000 fines against Jackson State and Alabama State and 16 player suspensions—seven from Jackson State and nine from Alabama State.

“Acts on unsportsmanlike conduct have zero place in the sports of intercollegiate athletics and within the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and we are extremely disappointed to have had consecutive weeks of football competition negatively impacted by these unfortunate occurrences,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland in a written statement.

“We will continue to work with our membership to implement the necessary policies and procedures to deter this type of behavior. We will also continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”

The players’ suspensions will be in effect for their next scheduled game.

This means that the 2024 SWAC Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, between Jackson State and Southern University will place JSU at a severe disadvantage.

The Tigers, ranked No. 20 in the nation, are now 9-2 with an undefeated 7-0 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This is Jackson State University’s third SWAC East Division title in the last four years, and they are doing just as well after Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders left them to coach the Colorado Buffaloes.

The latest victory sets them up to make another successful run and possibly win the SWAC Championship for the third time over the past four seasons (They took the titles in 2021 and 2022).

