HBCU by Stacy Jackson JSU Sonic Boom Hand-Selects Ariel Woods As 4th Woman Drum Major The Jackson State University senior hopes to inspire other women and young girls in band to take on the male-dominated, drum major role.







Jackson State University has hand-selected Ariel Woods as the fourth woman to assume the role of drum major in its historic 300-member band, the Sonic Boom of the South.

Since 2021, the Sonic Boom has been the most sought-after and followed HBCU band in the lineup, and Woods will now lead the ensemble as one of the “Jackson Five” drum majors for the 2024-2025 band season. The historic band, which started in the 1940s, is recognized as one of the top in the nation, and Woods gets to be a part of a huge legacy during her senior year. “Everything kind of just started happening in slow motion,” Woods told 16 WAPT. “This position is something I’ve been dreaming about for the last seven years now.” The student has been showered with congratulations from those excited to witness her take on the role of a drum major.

Despite having doubts along her journey toward the drum major honor, giving up was never an option. The student attempted to secure the drum major role once before; however, it wasn’t until this second try that she landed a spot among the leading five. “I’m getting the crowd hyped. I’m getting the crowd riled up. I’m getting people excited for the band and the football team.” Woods understands that her role as a drum major isn’t solely about the music but also takes the passion of a natural-born leader capable of leading and making the tough calls.

Woods came to Jackson State University from Dallas, Texas, and prior to her enrollment as a student, she had no other ties to the HBCU. She became familiar with the band, which, according to its history, is known for intricate, precision marching, by watching videos of the Sonic Boom musicians online. As she became well-versed in the big band sound, she was inspired to join the legacy.

The newly appointed drum major follows the path of Jackson State University alum and former female drum major DeyShaun Roberts, who held the role in 2017. Roberts was the first woman drum major at the HBCU since 2006. Woods shared that becoming the fourth woman drum major at the HBCU is “nothing short of an honor” and “blessing.” Now, a major part of the legacy of female drum majors at the Mississippi HBCU, Woods believes she will inspire young girls who aspire to become drum majors. Her goal is to encourage and attract more women to the male-dominated role across middle schools, colleges, and universities.

According to Sonic Boom’s official Instagram, Woods joins Christian Houghton, Devin Ard, Jared Coleman, and Desi Jenkins as this year’s “Jackson Five.”

